Forget Memory Foam—Parachute's Coil Mattress Is the Best I’ve Tried

Memory foam mattresses are all the rage right now. Seemingly packed with technology and always having some flashy new proprietary foam layer that is supposed to resist foam’s tendency to overheat, foam and hybridized mattresses are marketed like they are the future of the mattress game. These tactics fooled me once, and the first mattress I bought was, you guessed it, made of memory foam. Sleeping on that mattress felt more like drifting through a lava field than rest, so I quickly replaced it with a memory foam and coil hybrid mattress. I stuck with this one for a while as the heating problem was a little better, but the initially supportive mattress started to feel more and more like quicksand, threatening to swallow me whole during the middle of the night. This was the end of my relationship with memory foam, and I found that the mattress I had been looking for this whole time was actually just a perfectly made coil mattress, specifically, Parachute’s.

Coil mattresses are inherently much cooler than their memory foam relatives, which if you’re a hot sleeper like me, might be enough to convince you to switch to a coil mattress. But I was amazed to find that Parachute was able to resolve the biggest problem facing coil mattresses: rigidity. Sleeping on the Parachute mattress, I don’t miss memory foam. In fact, I’ll go as far as saying this mattress is more responsive than any memory foam mattress I’ve tried.

The Mattress Buy at Parachute $ 1899

The way Parachute was able to make a traditionally stiffer mattress design so responsive is by layering support gradually from the top down, and an ergonomic distribution of support. Two layers of 100% New Zealand wool are supported by a layer of micro-coils which in turn are supported by larger, pocketed coils. They finish it off with a firmer zone of support in the center of the bed, bracketed by two zones of softer support specifically designed for the head and feet. All I know is that my shoulder gets just the right amount of give when pressed into the mattress as I’m sleeping on my side, but the bed feels positively soft when I’m on my stomach or back. I’m no longer waking up with the achy joints I sometimes felt after a night of particularly bad sleep on my last mattresses.

But perhaps my favorite part of the mattress is the sustainability aspect. The entire mattress is made from nontoxic materials, and is 100% recyclable, unlike its memory foam counterparts. Parachute has convinced me that instead of inventing newer, hybridized memory foam mattresses like the ones I’ve been sleeping on for the past few years, all we needed this whole time was a really well done coil mattress like this one. Plus, unlike my memory foam mattresses which started to decay after a few years, Parachute says this one will last more than a decade.

