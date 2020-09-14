This Parachute Loungewear Set Is My New Uniform

I remember right before this all started, I barely ever wore sweatpants. In January, I opted for a pretty lousy pair just to own some during the remainder of winter. Now though, sweatpants and loungewear have become a way of life — a wardrobe essential during these times that has boosted morale and heightened my comfort levels. During the summer, my sweatpants were pretty much shoved into my closet. I hoped I wouldn’t have to use them again, but here we are, still working from home. Thankfully, Parachute just launched some killer loungewear that I’m ready to make my work from home uniform this fall and beyond.

Parachute’s new Waffle Knit loungewear is technically a pair of pajamas, but when you think about it, aren’t most things pajamas? The pajama genre is so expansive, especially now, that I think it’s safe to say that all of us have just been rocking pajamas for the past 6 months. Each is sold as a set, with a top and a bottom, which I love because it allows permutations a plenty, or I can just go for the full jumpsuit look. These are made of waffle knit, which is a personal favorite fabric of mine because of its versatility - by some sort of magic, it’s not only lightweight and breathable, it’s also warm, cozy, and soft to boot. They are 100% cotton and come in two colors for men — slate and dusty blue — and two for women — clay and slate.

There’s nothing better than curling up in these after a long day. Or, as a matter of fact, I might just wear them during long days from now on. Over Zoom, it’ll probably just look like I’m wearing a waffle knit sweater.

Waffle Lounge Set Buy on Parachute $ 149

