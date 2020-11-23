Save 20% on Our Favorite Towels from Parachute

Save 20% on Parachute’s Waffle Knit Towels

Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves these towels. Even though they might not look like they won’t soak up much, there is some kind of witchcraft that makes them soft, durable, lightweight, and extremely absorbent.

We are big fans of Waffle Knit at Scouted, and Parachute’s Waffle Knit Towels might just top the list. Made out of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, these are the kind of towels you might find in a Parisian hotel. They are extremely lightweight, yet shockingly absorbent and durable, too. The set comes with two hand towels and two bath towels so you can complete your spa-like bathroom, now for 20% off.

