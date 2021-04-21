The Softest Bras I’ve Tried Are Parade’s Newest Bralettes

Scouting Report: These bralettes from Parade are made from the same material as their incredible underwear. They can accommodate cup sizes up to DDD with adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.

If there’s one article of clothing that I’ve become incredibly picky about over the last year, it’s bras. I am fully fed up dealing with uncomfortable undergarments whose only functions, it seems, is to dig into my sternum, slide off my shoulders, or embed into my ribs. I’m done! That’s why when I got the chance to try Parade’s newest bralette line — a first for the underwear line — I was ecstatic. It’s everything I love about their underwear, just in a bra.

The bralettes are made from the same soft and supple fabric that the brand’s fabulous underwear is crafted from. Re:Play is made from soft, recycled yarn which makes it soft, breathable, and cooling. Plus, it stretches 2x times its size, according to the brand. Each bralette has a layer of the Re:play fabric with a cotton lining for extra softness. These bralettes are not just comfortable, but also supportive. The band itself is made from an ultra-light fabric so there’s no red marks or digging, even after wearing it all day. The two styles (Triangle and Scoop) both feature adjustable straps and a classic hook-and-eye closure, unlike the pullover styles of other bralettes. They come in multiple colors including soft neutrals and bright and bold solids. But the best part, by far, is the sizing options. Not only do they run from XS-2XL (which includes A-DD cups), but they also have options for DD-DDD with thicker straps for even more support, which is incredibly rare for a bralette. There’s even a handy size guide to make sure you get the right fit.

I’m not saying you should go out and replace your entire drawer with these bralettes, but Parade has made a pretty convincing argument to do so.

