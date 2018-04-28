Paralympics to Trump: Billions of Others Don’t Find Games ‘Tough to Watch’

The organizers of the Paralympic Games took the high road on Saturday after President Trump said it’s “tough to watch” athletes with disabilities compete, reminding the president that billions of people enjoy watching the games. “Record numbers around the world are not finding @Paralympics tough to watch. Billions of viewers now take in the Paralympics in hundreds of countries around the world. We hope the US President continues to watch and be inspired by the Paralympics,” the organizers tweeted. During a ceremony to honor U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes on Friday, Trump stoked criticism for expressing his own personal discomfort with the games, saying it was difficult to watch “too much” of the games even though he watched “as much as I could.”