Paris Hilton Stars at the Blonds’ Cabaret to Close Out New York Fashion Week

The Blonds

“Honestly, we just wanted to have a good time,” said fashion designer David Blond of the Blonds, regarding the theme of the brand’s latest collection. Titled “Cosmic Cabaret”, David and his co-designer Phillipe Blond debuted a collection that was a celebration of returning to in-person Fashion Week.

A true cabaret show, performances were given by musicians Bodine and Lion Babe. Paris Hilton walked the runway; reality TV star Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset was among the guests.

There was no shortage of glitter, sequins, or sex appeal with this collection that merged the world’s of costume and fashion. “The worlds of costume and fashion overlap so much, you can wear our pieces to lunch now,” David said.

Social Work

The ‘60s was back in full force at Social Work. The brand, which opted for a digital presentation, showcased a collection that was inspired by the movie The Dreamers, a film that refers to classic and French New wave cinema, as well as the 1968 Paris student riots. Of course, these were no riot clothes. ‘60s Russian Matchbox prints, florals, ombre, and embroidery made up this collection that had a touch of Paris chic fit for modern, intellectualist sensibilities.