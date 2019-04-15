Massive Fire Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral, Destroying Spire

A massive fire has destroyed part of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, toppling the 800-year-old build’s iconic spire and collapsing its roof.

Images of flames pouring out of stained-glass windows from one of the most visited sites on the planet immediately horrified the French capital and the world. Notre Dame is at the heart of Paris, on the River Seine. The fire occurred just one day after the start of the Holy Week.

The first reports of fire came shortly before 7 p.m. BFM TV reported the fire may have stemmed from ongoing renovations at the church. The cathedral was in the midst of a $6.8-million renovation project. Police reportedly said that the fire was started accidentally, and is related to ongoing restoration work at the cathedral. Flames were first seen by eyewitnesses near scaffolding surrounding the spire.

“Firemen are having a lot of trouble getting at the fire because of all the construction,” Emmanuel Gregoire, a spokesman for the mayor's office told French media. “They are doing their best but it’s not easy.”

Mayor Anne Hidalgo called it a “horrible fire.”

Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media: “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame.”

“It’s the worst image of Paris I’ve ever seen and I was here for the [2015] terrorist attacks,” Joanne Patton, an American and 21-year resident of Paris told The Daily Beast.

Live footage showed the historic cathedral burning in real-time as observers expressed horror at the destruction. “Coping and crying and praying looking through all these from our pilgrimage there. Notre Dame de Paris, priez pour nous," read one tweet.

French historian Camille Pascal sounded almost in tears when he recounted on French television what the iconic Catholic church means to France and the world.

“The cathedral of Notre Dame is impossible to separate from that of France and French national identity,” he said. “It means so much, it is fundamental to France and French values. It has endured. We have never seen it like this. Never.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was scheduled to speak to the nation tonight about a possible solution to the vexing Yellow Vests movement, announced that the speech had been postponed as members of his administration rushed to Notre Dame.

In a tweet, Macron added: “Notre Dame of Paris is in flames. Such emotion for the nation. Thinking of all Catholics and all French people. Like all my countrymen, I am so sad tonight to see a part of us burn.”

According to figures from Paris’ tourism office, Notre Dame is the city’s most popular monument with more than 12 million visitors a year, double the number of visitors to the Eiffel Tower.

The treasures of Notre Dame go beyond its architecture. It’s also home to one of the most famous organs in the world, with 8,000 pipes; a spectacular stained glass rose windows dating from the 13th century; a treasury that contains sacred objects including crowns, chalices and robes worn by Napoleon.

—With Dana Kennedy in Nice, France; Barbie Latza Nadeau in Rome, Italy; Victoria Albert in New York.