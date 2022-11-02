In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims fiercely confronted not only him, but also his defense team.

Cruz’s attorneys locked horns with Judge Elizabeth Scherer frequently before, during, and after a nearly four-week death penalty trial, crescendoing in an explosive exchange on Tuesday that saw Scherer raise her voice over the defense as they tried to argue they were being “personally attacked” by victims’ families in their statements.

Previous clashes seemed to come to Scherer’s mind as she scolded Cruz’s lawyers, upbraiding them for past instances where they were seen “laughing and joking” with Cruz behind the defense table. She also referenced a moment during a pre-trial hearing where attorney Tamara Curtis rubbed her middle finger on her cheek as a means of flipping off a courtroom camera.

“When these people are upset about specific things that have gone on from that table,” Scherer snarled, “like shooting the middle finger up at this court, and laughing and joking—Mrs. McNeill, be quiet—when these people have sat in this courtroom and watched this behavior from that table and they want to say that they’re not happy about it, what is the problem?”

After repeatedly telling members of the defense counsel to “sit down” and “be quiet,” Scherer eventually ejected lead public defender Melisa McNeill and her chief assistant David Wheeler from the courtroom on Tuesday.

Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed, seized on Curtis’ gesture in his lengthy victim impact statement on Wednesday. “Hiding your actions,” he scoffed. “The middle finger, like. Apologizing for the middle finger. You need to learn how to do a middle finger”—he calmly raised his own at the defense table—“so you don’t need to apologize to anyone.”

Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel, was more pointed in seething at Cruz’s counsel for their behavior. “This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people! You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody,” he fumed. “None!”

The parents of Nicholas Dworet slammed Cruz’s lawyers for holding, giggling with, and touching Cruz, calling it “one of the most disgusting and unprofessional actions.”

As the parents turned one by one to address Cruz, they castigated him as a monster while openly grieving what he’d taken from them on Feb. 14, 2018.

Oliver said he had been advised not to attend the hearing, over concerns he might speak out of turn and harm the proceedings. But his voice was steady as he pointed at Cruz and said, “You’re gonna die before me. And I will celebrate when you die.”

“You shot my kid four times. You blew his head. His marvelous brain and ideas and dreams. You destroyed him,” he said. Despite having earlier said that he would “try” not to use profanity, Oliver added that he saw it as the duty of the Parkland parents to “come here and let you know what is right or wrong—when you fuck with our childrens.”

As every day before in court, the shackled Cruz faced the court blankly, showing no emotion as relatives of his victims railed at him.

Linda Beigel Schulman, Beigel’s mother, painted a more explicit picture of what punishment some relatives wished Cruz would get. “Real justice would be done if every family here were given a bullet and your AR-15 and we got to pick straws,” she said, “and each one of us got to shoot one at a time at you, making sure that you felt every bit of it, and your fear continued to mount until the last family member who pulled that last straw had the privilege of making sure that they killed you.”

Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, after a jury recommended the punishment over the death penalty. The decision angered many family members of the victims, including Manuel Oliver.

“Even the death penalty was not enough for me,” he told ABC News at the time. “The way that Joaquin died... the amount of suffering and pain, the shooter will have never received that punishment.”

Later that day, he tweeted that the outcome of the trial sent a disturbing message to other would-be gunmen. “Mass murderers: you get to live your natural life, you get your 3 hot meals a day, you get to shower every day, get medical attention, hey, even a hobby or a new education.”

At that point, Oliver—who chose not to attend the death penalty trial—said he was undecided on whether he would make an appearance to make a victim impact statement. “I might need to do that, but I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t want to spend more time thinking about this horrendous person, this monster.”

Before she read out the totality of Cruz’s 34 life sentences, Scherer turned to the families, commending them and their testimony. “I know you are going to be OK,” she said, according to the Associated Press, “because you have each other.”