The Pastor Who Called Trump's White House ‘Holy Ground’ Is Raking in the Bucks

The One Voice Prayer Movement launched out of the White House a year ago by Pastor Paula White is a case study in how to leverage religious connections for political gain. Appointed special adviser to the Office of Faith and Opportunity initiative by President Trump, White is mobilizing religious-right leaders to promote Trump’s Reopen America message and defend his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

She sends out regular “prayer alerts” that read like press releases, touting the president’s leadership with a line tacked on urging people to keep praying for Trump. With polls showing support for Trump slipping among evangelicals, the 54-year-old televangelist has become a key player in quelling skepticism about his leadership, acting as a bridge between him and the Christian right community.

White’s supporters see her as an agent sent by God to ensure Trump’s re-election, and she claims to have had a “divine encounter” at the White House that gave her “every authority to declare the White House as holy ground because I was standing there and where I stand is holy.”