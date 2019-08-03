Patrick Crusius has been identified as the suspected gunman who attacked a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, a senior law-enforcement source told The Daily Beast.

Crusius, 21, is a resident of Allen, Texas, outside Dallas. Police said one person is in custody for the attack. Authorities “ruled out” multiple shooters and said there are no outstanding suspects.

An eyewitness told The Daily Beast a white man in his twenties, who was dressed in black, opened fire with a rifle in front of the store’s entrance around 11 a.m. The gunman shot one person at point-blank range, the eyewitness said. Surveillance footage captured the gunman entering the store, where another eyewitness said he fired “aisle by aisle.”

Authorities are investigating whether Crusius wrote an anti-immigrant manifesto published online shortly before the attack, the source said. CNN first reported Crusius’s identity and the manifesto Saturday evening.