Patrick Leahy Becomes The First Democrat To Give Away His Donation From Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein

A spokesman for Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) said on Thursday that he intends to give the $2,700 that film producer Harvey Weinstein donated to his re-election committee away to charity.

The statement came just hours after a bombshell New York Times story on Tuesday alleging that Weinstein had sexually harassed employees and actresses for decades, beneficiaries of the producer’s largesse have begun distancing themselves from a powerful former benefactor.

Leahy is one of nearly a half-dozen Democratic politicians and liberal political groups to have benefitted from Weinstein’s generosity in the most recent campaign cycle. In addition to the $2,700 donation to Leahy in the most recent campaign cycle, Weinstein donated $5,400 to the re-election campaigns of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.). Weinstein also donated $30,858.13 to the Democratic National Committee in 2016, and gave $10,000 to the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Votes PAC.

The filmmaker reached the apex of Hollywood power by paying the way for hugely successful motion pictures—and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to political candidates and causes.

Leahy is the first to announce that he would be giving his Weinstein donation away. The Senator’s longtime campaign manager Carolyn Dwyer could not specify the nature of the charity, noting that Leahy is currently traveling. The Daily Beast has reached out to others who have received contributions from Weinstein, but did not immediately hear back on whether those donations would be returned or redirected to charity.

In a rambling statement penned in response to the Times report, in which he quoted Jay Z and highlighted his philanthropic work on behalf of female directors, Weinstein vowed to “channel that anger” with more political work, specifically targeting gun control.

“I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention,” Weinstein wrote. “I hope [National Rifle Association executive vice president] Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.”

Weinstein also noted that “I’m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party.”

Leahy’s pledge to donate Weinstein’s contribution to charity is the latest instance where a political donor’s beneficiary has moved to distance themselves from a former backer. In 2007, Hillary Clinton returned $850,000 to donors who had been recruited by bundler Norman Hsu, who was later convicted of running a pyramid scheme. More recently, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) respectively returned and donated thousands of dollars their campaigns had received from Earl Holt III, the leader of the white supremacist Council of Conservative Citizens.