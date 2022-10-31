Patrick Ta’s New Major Skin Crème Foundation Literally Melts Into Your Skin

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve tried a lot of foundation over the years, having first incorporated the makeup product into my life around the age of 13 in an effort to cover up my acne before heading to school. Foundation has always been, well, the foundation of my love for beauty. Now that I’m older, I’m a bit pickier than just using whatever brand my mom had in her cabinet. While searching for my go-to everyday foundation there was one particular formula I almost always dismissed: cream foundation. Cream foundations always left my very oily skin looking cakey and textured, but Patrick Ta’s Major Skin Crème Foundation & Setting Powder Duo made me a convert.

You’re probably already familiar with the celebrity makeup artist (who has worked with celebs like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and more throughout the course of his career). Having just launched his first complexion product, trying out the Major Skin foundation was exciting from the get-go. I had high hopes, and it sure didn’t disappoint. Based on some of the other Patrick Ta goodies I own, I went in thinking that this was going to be full coverage, but it’s actually a light-to-medium buildable foundation. Starting off with a sheer look is a step in the right direction as it’s better to apply more product to your liking than have it immediately look too strong.

Patrick Ta Major Crème Foundation & Finishing Powder Duo This is a very lightweight foundation that has a satin skin-like finish, and it truly feels weightless throughout the day. Buy at Sephora $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Patrick Ta $ 52

Now let’s get into the specifics. The duo comes in a range of 24 shades and features a cream foundation with a matching powder to set it with. Living in a post-Fenty world, you might be rolling your eyes at the limited shade range. Which is very fair! However, according to the brand, the foundation has a "flexible polymer blend,” which means that one shade should be able to be used for multiple skin tones.

One aspect of the new foundation I found particularly interesting is that the corresponding setting powder comes one to two shades lighter than the foundation. This makes sense, as it’s not meant to be an allover powder—just to set and brighten. Use your favorite brush, sponge, etc. to mattify oily areas (such as your T-zone) and watch pores and texture “disappear.” Being that the powder is a lighter shade, you’ll notice a brighter complexion after applying it.

Final verdict:

This is honestly such a good foundation for daily use. It’s breathable and melts into the skin like butter. It’s the perfect texture that conceals and diffuses while still giving you a natural finish. I definitely noticed a minimized appearance of pores and imperfections and it’s an aesthetic I’d very much like to hold on to. I mean, who doesn’t want fresh and luminous skin?!

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.