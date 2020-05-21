Patton Oswalt: Golden State Killer Deserves a Fate Worse Than Death

After the crime writer Michelle McNamara died of an accidental drug overdose four years ago, her husband Patton Oswalt worked through his grief to get her definitive book on the man known as the “Golden State Killer” to print. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark was published in February 2018 and instantly became a hit bestseller. Two months later, police arrested the man they believe is responsible for at least 12 murders and 45 rapes throughout the state of California in the 1970s and ’80s.

While 73-year-old Joseph DeAngelo awaits trial, Oswalt is still working to preserve his late wife’s legacy by executive producing a new six-part documentary series for HBO based on her book.

On this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast, the stand-up comedian tells me that director Liz Garbus, whom he calls “probably one of the best documentarians working today” came to him with the idea. “To her credit, I didn’t see how it could be a series,” he says. “But the way that she mapped it out, it’s astounding. Yes, it’s Michelle’s story, but it’s also the story of the case, the story of the killer and then most importantly, the story of the victims.”