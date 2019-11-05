MAIDWENT

G/O Media Exec Who Issued Deadspin’s ‘Stick to Sports’ Mandate Resigns

“It is the right moment for me to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity,” said the editorial boss whose infamous mandate caused the entire Deadspin staff to quit.

Maxwell Tani

Media reporter

G/O Media editorial director Paul Maidment, who infamously issued a “stick to sports” edict for Deadspin early last week leading to the exodus of the website’s entire staff, has resigned.

“I wanted to let you all know that effective immediately I have resigned my position as Editorial Director of G/O Media. It is the right moment for me to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity,” Maidment wrote in a memo to staff. “I admire the journalism that you produce and the unique voice that is otherwise missing from mainstream media. It has been a great honor and I wish you all the very best. I am certain that the sites will grow and thrive in the future.”

“We thank Paul for his hard work and wish him nothing but the very best,” a G/O spokesperson said in response. “We will be working with our EICs to expedite the search for a new editorial director.” Over the weekend, G/O confirmed that Maidment was responsible for writing some of the new, decidedly un-Deadspin content for Deadspin after the newsroom had been emptied.