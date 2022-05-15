Buffalo Shooter Visited Supermarket for ‘Reconnaissance’ Before Rampage, Police Say

BUFFALO, New York—The teenage gunman and fanatical racist who fatally shot 10 people and injured three more at Buffalo supermarket on Saturday did some “reconnaissance” the day before the mass shooting, police said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters on Sunday that two days earlier, 18-year-old Payton Gendron checked out the Tops Friendly Market as he was looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents to target for a massacre. The teen then returned to the store on Saturday afternoon with three weapons before carrying out what the officials have described as a “racist hate crime.”

“This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he could,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference Sunday.

Gendron has so far been charged with first-degree murder for the attack, which was live-streamed on Twitch and appeared to be the work of a white supremacist enthralled by a myth about a plot to wipe out white people. A manifesto under investigation by law enforcement in connection with the attack alluded to reconnaissance in aid of a racist assault, and pointed to extensive focus on the security at the store, their weapons, and their usual location.

“It seems that he had come here to scope out the area, to do a little reconnaissance work on the area before he carried out his, just, evil, sickening act,” Gramaglia said Sunday.

Authorities have previously indicated the incident had all the bearings of an extremist attack motivated by hate, but the remarks on Sunday represented the clearest indication yet that the charges against Gendron would be upgraded. Gramaglia added that the FBI was bringing in specialized equipment to process the crime scene inside Tops Friendly Market, where the teen allegedly struck 13 people with gunfire.

Residents gathered around the Tops on Jefferson Avenue Sunday morning for a vigil to honor the victims, who were shopping in a predominantly Black area in the highly segregated city.

Members of Buffalo Peacemakers and Stop the Violence Coalition, among other groups and clergy, organized the vigil. Traffic to the roads surrounding the grocery store had been blocked off by police. The Tops property had been blocked off with caution tape, as well.

By 9 a.m., nearly 100 people had congregated in front of the market. A pile of bouquets grew around the small candle memorial that had been set up the night before.

A woman wearing all red and holding a large, bright-pink sign reading “Black Lives Matter” walked down the center of Jefferson Avenue to join the crowd, calling out “Black lives matter, my life matters!”

An organizer soon led the crowd in a chant: “Whose streets? Our streets!”

By 10:30 a.m., the crowd had nearly doubled in size. Leaders of local churches, including Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Outreach Ministry, led the group in a series of prayers and song.

Footage of the shooting revealed Gendron was wearing a helmet-mounted camera when he exited a car with a rifle. The weapon appeared to be inscribed with racist slurs and other messages, including a reference to a parade attack by a Black man in Wisconsin last year that has become an obsession in far-right circles.

Gendron deliberately shot four people in the parking lot with an M4 military-style assault rifle before entering the supermarket, police say. Gramaglia said Sunday that Gendron had three guns with him on Saturday—but left two of them in the car.

Aaron Salter Jr., a 30-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, pulled out his weapon and tried to take down the teenager. But police say Gendron killed him before fatally shooting six more people inside the store and attempting to leave, at which point he was convinced to surrender.

“The Buffalo Police responded in less than 2 minutes... They saved a lot of lives because of that,” Mayor Brown said.

Gramaglia vowed that the attack on Saturday “will be prosecuted as a hate crime.” He noted that Gendron was brought in for mental-health evaluation by state police last June after a general threat at a Binghamton-area high school.

The commissioner said that the prior incident was not racial in nature, and FBI Special Agent Stephen Belongia suggested the teen was not on the radar of authorities prior to that episode.