Shoppers Say This ‘Crows Feet Eliminator’ Delivers Line-Reducing Results In Just a Week

Ask just about any dermatologist which active ingredients actually transform your skin and I guarantee they’ll tell you it’s retinoids (the overarching umbrella of topical vitamin E derivatives that its most popular form, retinol lives under.) Unfortunately, I’ve always been warned about using retinol around and under the delicate eye area, despite the fact that the area is especially prone to fine lines, crow’s feet, squint lines, hyperpigmentation and a slew of other skincare concerns that retinol effectively addresses. Thankfully, there is now a slew of specialized retinol products like Peace Out Skincare's Retinol Eye Stick that are formulated specifically for the eye arena, and therefore pose a reduced risk of overdrying the skin and causing irritation.

Peace Out’s Retinol balm stick may look like a cute little lip balm, but this retinol-infused formula is extra concentrated to accelerate its anti-aging and dark-circle-erasing benefits. Of course, because the formula is suspended in a balm, the potential of irritation and flaking commonly associated with retinol is reduced drastically. In fact, the retinol eye stick actually hydrates and plumps up fine lines without leaving behind an overly-emollient, greasy residue.

Peace Out Skincare Retinol Eye Stick The retinol eye stick also contains a slew of brightening and anti-aging ingredients to counteract any irritation, including peptides, “an antioxidant that studies found to be 6000x stronger than Vitamin C,” according to the brand. Buy at Peace Out Skincare $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 28 Free Returns

Best of all, while the product is technically designed for the eye area, it also works its anti-aging magic on other areas of the face, especially lip and smile lines. “This product is amazing. You are supposed to use under your eyes but I also used above my lips for lines and they were gone within a few days,” one five-star reviewer wrote. And she’s not the only one who’s seen success with this off-label use. “Love this product. It’s so easy to use every night. I use the stick around my eyes and lips every night. My lipstick was beginning to bleed into tiny wrinkles around my mouth. After just a couple of weeks, this was no longer a problem,” another shopper said in her five-star review.

I’m always on the hunt for a multi-tasking skincare product that not only works as promised, but also works fast, and this tiny but mighty little stick delivers on all of its promises plus more. And besides its pretty-in-pink lipstick-like packaging, the solid stick situation makes it so foolproof to travel with. I couldn't recommend this affordable eye treatment more.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.