Pelosi: House Will Proceed with Articles of Impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that the House would proceed with the articles of impeachment, setting the stage for the fourth time in American history a president would face that judgement.

In a statement laden with references to the founding fathers and their intentions when crafting the Constitution, Pelosi focused on the checks they put in place to ensure a president could not operate as a king.

“If we allow a president to be above the law we do so surely at the peril of the Republic,” she said. “In America, no one is above the law.”

Pelosi said by withholding foreign aid from Ukraine in order to pressure them to launch an investigation into a political opponent, President Trump “seriously violated the Constitution.”

"Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," she said.

The House speaker made the remarks Thursday morning in an address from the Speaker’s Balcony Hallway, where in September she announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry.

Earlier, President Trump sent a tweet urging Democrats: “If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.”

