Pelosi Says Trump Leaked Commercial Travel Plans, Forcing Her to Cancel Afghanistan Trip

Nancy Pelosi’s office on Friday accused the Trump administration of leaking the House speaker’s plans to fly commercially to Afghanistan to complete her scheduled visit with U.S. troops—and forcing the cancelation of her trip due to security concerns.

The administration’s alleged leak is the latest in a series of jabs between the speaker and the president. Pelosi (D-CA) drew first blood on Wednesday, when she called on Trump to cancel his State of the Union address until the shutdown has ended.

President Trump responded yesterday by canceling Pelosi’s planned diplomatic trip to Brussels and Afghanistan, writing in a letter to the speaker that “I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over.”

“Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative,” he added.

Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said on Twitter Friday that the speaker had planned to do just that.

“After President Trump revoked the use of military aircraft to travel to Afghanistan, the delegation was prepared to fly commercially to proceed with this vital trip to meet with our commanders and troops on the front lines,” Hammill wrote.

But that plan hit its first snag late Thursday night, Hammill said, when the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service gave Pelosi’s team an updated threat assessment. The assessment said that “the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased danger to the delegation & to troops, security, & other officials supporting trip,” he wrote.

Things got worse Friday morning, Hammill continued. “This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well,” he said, adding that “In light of the grave threats caused by the President’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights.”

An aide to Pelosi told The Daily Beast that they got wind that the administration had leaked the delegations plans to travel to Afghanistan on commercial charter after their office was approached by reporters citing multiple administration officials asking about those plans. Pelosi's office also explained that the State Department has to pay for the flights, even those done commercially, which is how the administration knew of the plans in the first place.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Trump’s decision to tank Pelosi’s trip holds serious diplomatic consequences. The speaker intended to stop in Brussels to reassert the United States’ commitment to NATO, which President Trump has criticized vociferously. She also planned to speak with troops in Afghanistan, to assuage concerns about Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw troops from Syria and stave off declining morale.

But Trump didn’t seem particularly aware of the consequences of canceling the diplomatic envoy. “Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid,” he tweeted Friday.

—With Reporting From Sam Stein