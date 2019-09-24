Pelosi to Announce a Trump Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to announce Tuesday that House Democrats will move to launch impeachment proceedings into the president, The Daily Beast confirmed, in what will represent a historic black mark for an administration not yet through its first three years in office.

The inquiry will focus on allegations that Trump pressured Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in exchange for military aid, though an aide noted that there are additional elements that could become a focus as well.

The aide said that the Speaker would likely not condition moving forward on impeachment to President Trump producing a whistleblower complaint that prompted questions of whether he leveraged military aid to compel a foreign government to damage a political rival.

“Not clear on that,” one Pelosi ally in the House told The Daily Beast. “I think she’s committed to moving forward though.”

Only three presidents have been subjected to formal impeachment proceedings while in office, none as they were facing re-election. Whether Trump’s impeachment goes through the House Judiciary Committee—which historically wields impeachment power—or through a select committee, which has also been used in the impeachment process, is unclear at this moment.

Top Democrats have floated the idea of empowering a select committee to investigate the Ukraine. But it is not clear if Pelosi will support that route. She met with top committee chairs on Tuesday to discuss best paths forward.

At the heart of Pelosi’s support for impeachment proceedings is Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Details of the call have been reported by several news outlets, came to light in the wake of the complaint from an anonymous whistleblower who has attempted to get their report before lawmakers. The Trump administration moved last week to block that complaint from reaching the House Intelligence Committee, even though such complaints require a congressional review if they are deemed urgent—which the whistleblower’s complaint was.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced on Tuesday—before Pelosi’s appearance—that his committee might see testimony from the whistleblower as soon as this week. The whistleblower is reportedly aiming to speak to members of the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee, which will see testimony from the acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted from the United Nations General Assembly that he would release an unredacted transcript of his phone call with Zelensky as soon as Wednesday. Speaking at The Atlantic magazine festival in D.C. earlier Tuesday, Pelosi made clear that transcripts were the beginning, not the end, of attempts to get to the bottom of the Ukraine matter and that there were other issues that would inform impeachment proceedings beyond what happened in Ukraine.

This week’s turn of events has pushed Pelosi into territory that seemed unimaginable just days ago. The longtime House Democratic leader has worked to quell the brewing impeachment movement in her caucus from the moment she took the speaker’s gavel in January. She managed to pull off that feat even as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailed possible obstruction of justice by the president and the administration stonewalled Democrats’ subpoenas for documents and testimony to learn more. That obstruction helped swelled the ranks of House Democrats who backed impeachment. But the past few days have brought the number to a near-critical mass.

Pelosi’s reluctance to move forward—rooted in the belief that an impeachment proceeding based on these topics would backfire politically—frustrated the party’s progressive base but largely satisfied the moderates who delivered Democrats their majority in 2018.

The calculus has clearly changed, due to a string of explosive news reports detailing activity by Trump that would be far easier to work into an impeachment case than what Mueller outlined.

Indeed, those same reluctant moderates have, in the past 24 hours, come out in droves to express support for impeachment. Freshman House Democrats who flipped seats that were long held by Republicans—and that Trump won in 2016—voiced support for impeachment based on the Ukraine story, though many said they’d back impeachment if the Ukraine allegations were proven by congressional investigators. At the same time, progressive holdouts closely allied with Pelosi jumped on the impeachment train, too, signaling that they privately had the speaker’s backing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a majority of House members were publicly supportive of impeachment.