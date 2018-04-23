Pennsylvania Golf Club Sorry for Calling Cops on Black Women ‘Playing Too Slowly’

A Pennsylvania golf club has apologized for making a group of black women feel “uncomfortable” by calling the police on them for playing golf too slowly. A group of five women—all of them members at the Grandview Golf Club and experienced golfers—told the York Daily Record they were booted from the golf course and confronted by police over the weekend after being told they’d taken too long a break while playing. “I felt we were discriminated against. It was a horrific experience,” one of the women, Myneca Ojo, told the Daily Record. Police said they responded to an “issue” at the club but left because the “issue didn’t warrant any charges.” J.J. Chronister, a co-owner of the club, has since said she phoned the five women personally to apologize for the incident. “We sincerely apologize to the women for making them feel uncomfortable here at Grandview, that is not our intention in any way,” she told the Daily Record.