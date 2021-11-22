GOP’s Sean Parnell Ends Senate Campaign After Losing Contentious Custody Battle

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell has dropped out of the race after losing a contentious custody battle against his estranged wife who’s accused him of abuse.

“In the order, two of the leading factors that weighed heavily in the judge’s decision revolved around me being a leading U.S. Senate candidate. There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign,” Parnell said in a statement, adding that he “strongly” disagreed with the ruling.

“My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them.”

Parnell received Trump’s coveted endorsement for the Republican race and informed the former president that he is suspending his campaign.

The phone call, closing this chapter of Parnell’s political career, was brief—with Trump letting him down easy. According to a person familiar with the matter, the ex-president and current leader of the Republican Party told Parnell on Monday that he was right to focus on appealing the court’s custody decision.

The Washington Post reports that Parnell’s wife, Laurie Snell, has accused him of choking her, throwing chairs at her, pinning her down, and hitting one of their children so hard he left a “full handprint” on the child’s back, among other forms of domestic violence.

Parnell has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them “complete fabrications.”

Senior Judge James Arner did not agree and gave Snell primary custody of the couple’s three children, calling Snell the “more credible witness” who “can truthfully give regular status reports to Sean Parnell and, as may be needed, to the court.”