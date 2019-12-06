Navy: Two Dead and Shooter Killed at Pensacola Naval Air Station

At least two people are dead and nearly a dozen people have been left injured after a shooter opened fire at the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle, the Navy has confirmed.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect is dead after the Friday morning attack.

“Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals.” the Navy announced on its social-media channels.

Two local hospitals—Sacred Heart Hospital and Baptist Hospital—confirmed to The Daily Beast that they are treating a total of 11 patients between them from the shooting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who works at NAS Pensacola as a civilian contractor, told the Pensacola News Journal on Friday he was about to enter the base’s gate when it was suddenly shut down.

“There’s probably been 100 or so various law-enforcement vehicles zooming down the wrong side on Navy Boulevard,” Bergosh said, adding he received a call from his coworkers who were inside the base.

According to its website, NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel and is one of the Navy’s most storied bases. The downtown facility, which is the primary training base for all U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard officers pursuing careers as naval aviators and naval flight officers, also includes the National Naval Aviation Museum and is the home of the Blue Angels.

The situation came two days after a U.S. sailor killed two Defense Department civilian employees before taking his own life at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near Honolulu.

“My staff and I are closely monitoring reports of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents the district, tweeted Friday morning. “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

More to follow...