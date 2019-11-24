Pentagon Chief Asks for Navy Secretary to Resign Over Navy SEAL Case

Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to resign Sunday, saying he was “deeply troubled” over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Spencer submitted his resignation at Esper’s request, the Associated Press reported.

The Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, was found guilty of posing with a corpse in Iraq in 2017, but acquitted of murder charges in the stabbing death of an Islamic State captive.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Esper asked for Spencer’s resignation after learning that Spencer privately told White House officials that if they did not interfere with proceedings against Gallagher, then Spencer would ensure that Gallagher was able to retire as a Navy SEAL, with his Trident pin.

This contradicted Spencer’s public statements, when he said Saturday that it would take more than a presidential tweet to stop the review of Gallagher, according to the Associated Press.

Esper and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, learned of Spencer’s private offer to the White House when they spoke with President Trump on Friday, Hoffman told the Post.

In a statement to the Post, Esper said he was “deeply troubled by this conduct.”

“Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position,” Esper said. “I wish Richard well.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Navy was notified that the White House would not intervene to stop the disciplinary action Gallagher, despite Trump’s assurances that he would on Twitter.

Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he would personally intervene if the Navy took away the Gallagher’s Trident pin. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position,” Esper said in a statement. “I wish Richard well.”

Hoffman told the AP that Esper has recommended a replacement to Trump.

This story is developing.