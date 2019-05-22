Pentagon Wants to Send 10,000 Troops to Middle East Amid Rising Iran Tensions: Report

The Pentagon is set to present plans to the White House on Thursday outlining the deployment of up to 10,000 troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, the Associated Press reports.

According to the anonymous officials cited in the report, the troops would be defensive forces, though it is not yet clear if the White House will approve sending all of them or just some of them. The deployment would also reportedly include sending additional Patriot missile batteries, and ships have been discussed.

Reuters reported earlier Wednesday that the Defense Department was considering a plan to send 5,000 additional troops.