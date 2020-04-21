People Are Finally Starting to See the Real Ellen DeGeneres and It Isn’t Pretty

As America’s preeminent lesbian daytime talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres has attained a somewhat unlikely arena of ubiquity in mainstream entertainment culture. But in the past year, it’s become clear that the tinge of mean-spiritedness that comes through in DeGeneres’ interviews and segments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show are consistent with a rumored behind-the-scenes demeanor. And now it’s not just a give-zero-fucks Dakota Johnson who is coming through with receipts on the daytime media queen—it’s the workers.

DeGeneres’ comedy and sitcom career famously came to a halt when, in 1997, she used an episode of her show, Ellen, to come out. Even Laura Dern, who played her love interest in the episode, reportedly couldn’t get a job for years afterward. Of course, both women have since seen comebacks that have catapulted them to stardom and riches, but Ellen has more recently received a kind of countercultural check. Outside of her daytime audience and the celebrities she cavorts with, it seems like many regular people—including several of the people who have worked for her and served her in other ways—find her to be reliably cruel.

There have been rumor mills in the comedy and TV worlds about DeGeneres’ meanness for years. Late last month, a Twitter thread by comedian and podcast host Kevin T. Porter brought many out with first, second, and thirdhand stories about DeGeneres’ various transgressions, from refusing to make eye contact with interns to getting a waitress fired for having a chipped nail, and more. Almost none of these stories have been shared or confirmed by anyone still in the industry, but in 2014, former Ellen head writer Karen Kilgariff did share with Marc Maron that she was fired from the show after refusing to cross the picket line during the 2008 writers’ strike. DeGeneres has allegedly never spoken to Kilgariff since.