Video Shows People’s Convoy Pinning Down Biker

Newly obtained video by The Daily Beast sheds light on a March 16 incident that occurred on the 14th Street Bridge in the D.C. metro area involving a motorcyclist and truckers with The People’s Convoy after the biker gave them the middle finger.

A biker, who’s since been identified as Logan by WTOP and later confirmed by The Daily Beast, says his act of flipping off the truckers yielded a convoy-goer to try and knock him off his bike by opening their door.

“I flipped them off like everyone else did, and one of them tried to hit me with his door,” he told The Daily Beast.

After the alleged attempted takedown, the biker then reportedly stopped his bike and got into a verbal back and forth with a trucker, who would go on to “threaten to run over” the motorcyclist.

Logan, a staff sergeant with the United States Marine Corps, who would only speak on the condition of withholding his last name, then said a trucker had stolen his bike keys.

For his part, he said he attempted to get his keys back, only to find his head smashed into the bridge while being pinned down by truckers.

“It is one hundred percent me,” Logan told The Daily Beast of the video seen on Friday evening. “There were cracks inside the helmet... I possibly had a concussion,” he said, adding that he had headaches for days afterward.

The People’s Convoy didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

“The incident remains under investigation,” Metro PD Public Information Officer Hugh Carew told The Daily Beast. “Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.”

While Metro police continue to investigate the incident, the convoy cheers organizer Brian Brase, who announced Thursday night that the group is “pursuing DC Metropolitan Police department for their violations of our 1st Amendment Right.” “Going to take this to the courts!” he added.

The new video being unearthed follows a Daily Beast report on another incident that occurred March 20 in the Dupont Circle area where a woman alleged a convoy member struck her and broke two bones in her leg.

Dupont Circle resident Kerry Lynn Bedard told The Daily Beast: “I was assaulted with a deadly weapon,” adding, “I have two witnesses that saw that he [the convoy driver] was at a standstill for quite a while, and the convoy was not moving.”