Pepper's Reimagined Push Up Bra For Small Chests Is Finally Here, and I'm Seriously Impressed

Sure, there are plenty of perks to being "endowed" with a small chest—getting away with super plunging necklines, not having to deal with back pain, and not suffering through the dreaded “bounce back” during a HIIT class to name a few. However, finding a gap-free bra that actually fits and flatters is not one of the advantages of having small boobs. Of course, finding a bra that fits regardless of your cup size is never any feat, but if you’re a member of the IBTC, you’re faced with a unique set of challenges.

When I discovered Pepper, a body-positive bra brand designed specifically for women with AA, A, and B cups, I was naturally delighted, so you can imagine how thrilled I was when I learned about their latest offering—a “push-up” bra that lifts and contours without leaving cup gaps (Pepper’s hallmark promise and claim to fame) or straight up strangling. The Daily Beast spoke exclusively with Pepper founder and CEO Jaclyn Fu to get the lowdown on the brand's latest bra.

"True to our brand’s ethos, we're reimagining the push-up bra to celebrate and flatter what our small-chest customers already have. While the ‘push’ in push-up bra has always felt a bit aggressive, we’re reframing our newly launching bra as “Lift” Up to highlight not only the difference in fit, but also the positive impact it can have on body standards—no matter how small you are, there’s still something to lift,” says Pepper founder and CEO, Jaclyn Fu. Fu founded Pepper back in 2017 out of her own frustration with the lack of well-fitting bra options for small-chested people on the market. Of course, she was not the only one frustrated by this major gap in the bra market.

“We [Jaclyn Fu and Lia Winograd, Pepper’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Office] launched the idea of Pepper via a Kickstarter campaign—and it was 100 percent funded in the first 10 hours with a goal of $10,000. After the 13-day campaign ended, we had 950 backers, and Pepper was transformed from an idea to a company,” Fu says. Since Pepper’s initial launch with their best-selling Classic All You and Mesh All You bras, the brand has amassed quite the cult following.

“We've evolved from just a small community into a much larger movement that is having an impact on society's body standard issues,” she says. Listening to customer feedback is a chief commitment at Pepper, which ultimately led to expanding their SKUs. Most recently, Pepper debuted their MVP Multiway Strapless bra, a true game-changer for anyone with a small bust, and their latest, a reimagined push-up bra.

Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra This multi-purpose (and seriously no-slip) bra features removable straps so you can wear it multiple ways. Buy at Pepper $ 60

The Lift-Up bra features lightly padded, body-contouring cups that lift, scoop and enhance cleavage without looking unnatural—no “2 cup sizes bigger” vibes here. I have to admit that I was shockingly impressed with the Lift-Up bra, not because of the perfect fit and comfort, but also because it gave me more cleavage than some of my ultra-padded push-up brads do. Plus, it doesn’t feel like I’m carrying around memory foam-level padding in my bra all day.

The Lift-Up Push-Up bra also differs from other push-up bras on the market because it actually moves with you (with the band securely anchored) so you don’t feel like you constantly need to readjust it to avoid it riding up—nor do you feel desperate to take it off at the end of the day thanks to hours of discomfort. If you're blessed with a smaller chest, do yourself a favor and stock up on some Pepper bras—trust me, you won't regret it. The Lift-Up Push-Up Bra will be available for purchase on January 6 at Wearpepper.com and retailers for $60.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.