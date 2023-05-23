Percival Just Launched Its New High Summer Collection
FRESH FIT
Are you looking for some new staples to your summer ’23wardrobe? Well, I’m pleased to tell you that one of our favorite UK brands, Percival, just launched their new Forager Collection. Inspired by the fresh feels of the nostalgic British gardens, this collection is sure to get you that oh-so-sought-after “where did you get that shirt from?”
From across the pond and into your closet, Percival brings a classic feel to modern, in-style men’s clothing and fashion. This brand is one you’ll start to see more and more on the street in American cities as they continue to grow in popularity amongst men of all ages. I personally love the use of embroidery on pieces and their incredibly breezy fabrics. But be warned, their collections are usually in small batches so grab yours before it’s too late.
Percival Forager Collection