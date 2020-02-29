Person in Washington State Is First in U.S. To Die From Coronavirus, Authorities Say

The first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus inside the United States was set to be announced on Saturday afternoon in Washington state , according to a release from the state’s health department.

At least 66 people on American soil have confirmed cases of the novel 2019 coronavirus, which originated in a large seafood and live animal market in Wuhan, China, where it killed thousands before spreading to dozens of other countries all over the globe, with particularly severe outbreaks in Italy, South Korea, and Iran. One American also died in China earlier this month, the State Department said at the time.

President Trump was slated to hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon to address the updates, followed by incoming updates from the Centres for Disease Control and from Washington state health authorities.

The reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe respiratory illness and death and can include symptoms like fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Symptoms are believed to typically appear between two and 14 days after exposure. Authorities have worked to reassure Americans that the U.S. health system has the capacity to handle a surge of the deadly illness, which has about a two percent fatality rate globally among confirmed cases.

Four of those cases did not involve any related travel history to Wuhan, health officials said Friday.

Over the course of several hours on Friday, officials in California, Washington state and Oregon all announced that residents with no known risk factors had tested positive. In Washington, authorities said a high-school student who had been on campus just that morning had the virus. In Oregon, a school employee had tested positive and may have exposed an untold number of elementary school staff and students.

The Washington student fell sick Monday with fever, body aches, and a headache, and was seen at two clinics in Snohomish County. The teen felt better by Friday morning and returned to Jackson High School—only to be notified soon after that they tested positive, authorities said.

“The few students they were in contact with have been notified and will remain home for 14 days with symptom monitoring by the Snohomish Health District,” the school district said in a letter to parents.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday took new steps to expand testing of novel 2019 coronavirus in hospitals following complaints from labs that the previous requirements for in-house testing development were too onerous.

Under the policy announced Saturday by the FDA’s commissioner, Stephen Hahn, due to “critical public health needs” during this “dynamic and evolving situation,” labs can begin using their own tests after validating them—but before the FDA has finished reviewing their request for emergency use authorization.

In January, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern” and the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency for the United States to aid the nation’s health system in responding to the outbreak. Cases have been confirmed in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, California, Arizona, and Washington state.

Several major companies have begun to cancel conferences and travel plans within the U.S. over fears of an outbreak, which some have warned could have cascading financial effects on the travel industry.

The CDC has, in various statements, described its response to the virus so far as both “aggressive” and “unprecedented,” even as experts have criticized the agency’s ability to quickly provide working diagnostic tests to identify the illness. Both a potential vaccine and drug treatment option are expected to enter clinical trials in April and—if successful—translate to the public market within 12 to 18 months.

Meanwhile, around the globe, the viral outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has now infected more than 85,000 people in 40 countries.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency announced that it had a total of 1,128 cases on Saturday. South Korea—which has the largest outbreak outside of mainland China—confirmed more than 800 new cases overnight, as Iran saw a 205-case jump and France banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in an effort to slow the spread of its 73 cases on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Ecuador and Qatar confirmed their first cases of the virus.

In North Korea, Kim Jong-un held a high-level meeting in which he ordered all-out efforts to fight the virus and threatened “serious consequences” if it “finds its way into our country.”