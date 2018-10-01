It was the day that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford had spoken so calmly, precisely, and movingly; the same day that Judge Brett Kavanaugh unraveled so dramatically that it made many think just his temperament and political bias should disqualify him from holding a seat on the Supreme Court.

To playwright and actor Heidi Schreck’s credit, she didn’t make as much of a meal out of what had occurred as she might have as we took our seats for her especially timely play What the Constitution Means to Me, which opens at New York Theatre Workshop on Sunday night.

For both performers and audience it had been an intense day, at the end of which Schreck was inviting us all to consider the document at the heart of so much American division, the document so often at the heart of the Supreme Court’s work and considerations. Her play asks: How solid is it, how mutable is it, what is it, and what should it be?

To do this, Schreck alternates personalities between her 15-year-old debate champion self and herself today in her mid-40s.

The play, directed by Oliver Butler, first premiered in the spring at Berkeley Rep. It is half a meditation on the Constitution, and half a meditation on the past, both Screck’s and her family’s, and how both worlds and entities, the Constitution and Schreck’s world meet, combust, and inform each other. Here, the personal truly is political.

In front of us is a stage made to look by designer Rachel Hauck like an American Legion hall, this one in Wenatchee, Washington, its walls covered with the faces of nameless veterans. Schreck’s present-day friend Mike Iveson walks on to the stage dressed as a Legion officer. This is the area where she grew up: rural, conservative, anti-abortion.

Her mother today doesn’t have a copy of the speeches she gave back then, which is odd, Schreck says, as she keeps everything else, including a bag of hair dating back to when Schreck was 12 and she cut it off to look like Cyndi Lauper. There is much humor in this serious-minded interrogation.

We know who Schreck’s competitor is from times past: Becky Lee Dobbins, from Lawrence, Kansas. Becky thinks the Constitution is a patchwork quilt, says Schreck with an eye roll. To Schreck it is a crucible of magic.

Schreck wryly reimagines the intense teenager she was where everything mattered so much. “I was 15, you know, so I had acne and braces,” she says. “It was nice to be valued for my brain.”

Iveson’s Legion officer tells us half the evening will be Heidi and Becky talking about the Constitution, the other half discussing an amendment yet to be drawn from a can.

The 15-year-old wide-eyed, big-talking Schreck tells us that she imagines us all in the audience as a male rapist or murderer whom she manages to convince not to attack her because we are both human beings.

If that is “a severe test,” so is the crucible of the Constitution she imagines. Those who framed the Constitution were, for Schreck, indulging in an act of “ethical visualization.”

The Ninth Amendment delights her the most, stating, “The enumeration, in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

These are the rights yet to come, the rights that could be. It didn’t forbid the young Schreck from having Reba McEntire as an imaginary friend (no, not that Reba McEntire), or hope one day the swimming fairies would drag her under the waters so she could be reunited with her real family. It’s an amendment of possibility.

Then she talks about the Fourteenth Amendment, “a giant, super-charged force field protecting all of your human rights.” It “facilitated the desegregation of schools and trains and hospitals— though that took almost a hundred years.” At the time this was all for men.

As time progresses, it becomes clear this will not be a conventional debating competition. We will never meet Schreck’s Kansas nemesis, and as the play becomes more and more personal, the notion that this is a re-enactment of a debate competition from Schreck’s past recedes further.

This lends to something of an uneven, puzzling structure (why set out to do one thing, then change conceptual direction so dramatically?), however powerful the play’s material. We suddenly leave the 15-year-old Schreck in the mists of time.

The most effective parts of the performance are Schreck talking about her personal experiences around abortion and male violence against women. These are woven deep into her own and her family’s experience; a story of her own mother’s bravery particularly stands out.

Shreck is such an engaging performer, she still somehow cleverly studs wit into this confessional, noting that she got pregnant while playing Miss Julie at a tiny theater in Seattle. “By the actor playing Jean. Obviously. We were performing on a double bill with Maria Irene Fornes’ Springtime , a tender love story between two women. In retrospect, I really wish I had been cast in that play instead.”

“More American women have been killed by violent male partners in the last century than Americans have been killed in wars, including 9/11,” she says. With Iveson, she recounts the history of domestic violence laws running from 1800 BC to the present day. Iveson himself, disrobed from his Legion costume, has a monologue, relating his personal experiences of masculinity and homophobia.

If the debate structure has all but melted away by this point, it reasserts itself with the appearance of Rosdely Ciprian, a 14-year-old debater from New York City who has been debating since the second semester of sixth grade. (Ciprian alternates this real-person role with Thursday Williams, a senior at William Cullen H.S. in Queens.)

Ciprian is intelligent, fast, wry, and more than a match for Schreck, and Schreck meets Ciprian in a similar spirit as they verbally spar over whether the Constitution should be abolished.

At our performance, Ciprian argued that it should not and Schreck argued that it should, and reframed around a charter of “positive rights,” as in South America and Germany, as opposed to “negative rights.”

Schreck says: “Negative rights protect us from the government taking our stuff, locking us up, killing us. Positive rights include things like the right to a free education, and in some countries to health care, and a basic standard of living.”

The audience is encouraged to cheer and clap, and then one audience member delivers a ruling on who the winner is that night.

In half-light at the end, Ciprian and Schreck sit back to back on the stage and mull a set of audience questions. This ends with Ciprian imagining who she will be in 30 years and what her life will be like.

The answer is personal, but its emotional kick is profound. On any day it will give you hope that the country will one day be under the aegis of such inspiring young people as Ciprian. But on that day, after a day of such political degradation, it was particularly moving.

The same goes for Shreck’s purpose with the play: This isn’t a debate play or a play that reanimates a debate structure. It is angry, but with a forthright, unsinkable smile and implicit belief in principle and the future.

Schreck recalls her idealistic, passionate 15-year-old self, and in Ciprian and Williams we meet a real-life incarnation of that self today. We are hearteningly reminded that in a very simple way that young people are the future.

They are the ones who will interrogate what this country means, what its fabric means. They will make their own sense of it, and—just as those women who confronted Jeff Flake in the elevator on Friday—they will insist on their own changes to the way we rule and are ruled.

“We the People,” the Constitution begins, and Schreck’s play crystallizes the principle as both optimistic ideal and passionate, uncompromising challenge.

What the Constitution Means to Me is at New York Theatre Workshop until Oct. 28.