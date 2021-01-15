PETA Boss Defends MLK Day Plans in Email Rant to Staff

Employees of the People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are revolting against the organization’s plan to “speak up for animal issues while honoring MLK Day,” emails obtained by The Daily Beast show.

And PETA President Ingrid Newkirk isn’t taking it well—defending her idea in an unhinged response that referenced Harriet Tubman and the Holocaust.

The controversy began unfolding at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, when Newkirk—in an email to every PETA employee in the country—attempted to address internal staffer concerns, calling them “extremely saddening.”