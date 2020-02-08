Mayor Pete Blows It Again as Democratic Debate Focuses on Race

Pete Buttigieg is not good at talking about black people. This is not news to Pete Buttegieg, who has spent the last few months promising to do better on addressing issues affecting black folks—only to follow up those declarations with tweets about the "American heartland," the all-purpose signifier for salt-of-the-earth white people.

You might think that on the verge of primaries in Nevada and South Carolina, two states with large populations of people of color, Buttigieg, coming off of his success in Iowa, would have been fully prepared on the debate stage Tuesday night in New Hampshire to discuss issues impacting black and brown communities. He was not.

ABC News correspondent and debate moderator Linsey Davis started things off by noting that during Buttigieg’s time as mayor, “a black resident in South Bend, Indiana was four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a white resident”—a disparity that worsened after he took office.