Pete Buttigieg Has It Right: Democrats Should Be Talking About the Constitution

The failure of the ERA in the 1980s made Democrats and liberals gun-shy about constitutional reform. It’s long past time to get over it.

Max Burns

Nothing is more American than amending the Constitution. Writing in the Philadelphia Freeman’s Journal on Sept. 26, 1787, Founding Father George Turner urged his fellow citizens to make energetic use of the new Constitution’s flexibility:

“In framing a government,” Turner wrote, “we should consider a century to come as but a day, and leave the least possible for posterity to mend. Errors sanctified by long usage are not easily relinquished.”

Posterity found plenty of errors to mend. We tossed aside some paragraphs and added others 11 times in the late 1700s, four times in the 1800s, and 11 more times in the 20th century. That constant stream of edits averages out to one amendment every eight and a half years. The Constitution may be a hallowed part of American history, but the red ink strewn across its clauses tells us this great experiment is still a work in progress.