Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande: ‘I Feel Like I Won a Contest’

In case there were still any doubts, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson made his engagement to pop star Ariana Grande official on Wednesday night during a sit-down with Jimmy Fallon.

“Now you know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon told his guest, by way of breaking the ice.

“But I did though,” Davidson replied to wild cheers from The Tonight Show audience. “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick,” he added. Asked how he’s been handling the increased scrutiny from Grande’s army of fans, he said, “It’s fucking lit, Jimmy.”

Davidson explained that since the news broke, guys have been tipping their hats to him on the street. He compared it to the commercial where Derek Jeter is retiring and fans are paying their respects. “Some dude came up to me and was like, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’”

The celebrity media has been obsessively chronicling their every move over the past several weeks, from apparently getting matching tattoos to buying a $16 million apartment in New York City together.

Previously, Davidson was linked to aspiring comedy writer Cazzie David, who met the comedian when her father—Larry David—first hosted SNL in 2016. “SNL has literally set up so many couples. There are millions of couples that met at SNL,” she said in an interview last year before adding, “Well, not millions…”

It seems likely that Davidson and Grande also met in the halls of 30 Rock when she did double duty as host and musical guest a little over two years ago. Towards the end of Grande’s monologue, Davidson appeared on stage and asked her, “Do you want to smoke some pot or something?”