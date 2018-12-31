Pete Davidson Doing Well, Hitting the Dating Scene

Ariana Grande’s ex and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson appears to be doing just fine, being spotted on a pair of dates in Miami and New York with different women just weeks after posting a message on social media that had friends and family concerned for his emotional well-being.

Davidson, 25, left his friends shocked and worried after he took to social media 10 days before Christmas, writing that he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore.”

The suicidal note prompted the NYPD to send an officer to SNL’s studios in Manhattan to ensure the star was present and not in distress.

However, a source now tells Us Weekly that Pete “is doing a lot better” and is “enjoying being single” after his high-profile breakup with Grande.

On Saturday, People reports, the comedian appeared to be “in good spirits” during a lunch date with a mystery brunette at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Miami, and suggestions he is dipping his toe back in the dating pool have been fueled by other reports of him enjoying an intimate dinner with a different brunette at Carbone in New York.

People reported that Davidson was in Miami “visiting friends and is very much enjoying being single as he is focusing on himself.”

Davidson has deleted his both his Instagram and Twitter accounts after being subjected to waves of abuse after he and Grande called off their engagement in October, just four months after they first began dating.

The social-media criticism intensified after he joked about the relationship breakdown on SNL, and Grande attacked him for using their relationship to “cling to relevancy.”

Some trolls apparently took this as a green light to pile in on Davidson.

Grande has also had mental-health problems in recent months, and yesterday canceled her New Year’s Eve gig scheduled for Las Vegas.

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” she wrote on Instagram.