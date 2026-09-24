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NEVER FORGOTTEN

Singer Behind Iconic ’80s Hit Dies at 74

He reprised the band in 2007.

British new wave band Naked Eyes, 1983. They are singer Pete Byrne (left) and keyboardist Rob Fisher (1956 - 1999). (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

Peter Byrne, the singer behind the iconic ’80s hit “Always Something There to Remind Me”, has died at the age of 74. The Naked Eyes vocalist died peacefully on September 14 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, the band’s manager told Billboard. His cause of death has not been made public. Byrne kicked off his career in the 1970s, working with different artists until he started Naked Eyes in 1982 with Rob Fisher. Their self-titled debut album made the Billboard Top 200, but the hit “Always Something There to Remind Me” really left a mark, reaching number 8 on the chart. He also lent his voice to the hit “Promises, Promises.” Despite their success, they split in 1984 and never toured together, TMZ reports. Fisher died in 1999, and seven years later Byrne restarted the group. Byrne is survived by his three children, Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe, and his siblings, Eileen, Sandy, Carol, and Steve.

Read it at Billboard

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