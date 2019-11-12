Peter King Is the Latest Republican to Call it a Career as Trump Impeachment Hearing Nears

When House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff gavels to order the first impeachment hearing of a president in 21 years on Wednesday morning, it will not be his first rodeo. A decade ago, he led the impeachment process in the House and the prosecution in the Senate of two federal judges.

One was convicted and removed from office, and the other resigned before the Senate trial concluded. Only 15 federal judges have been impeached over the course of U.S. history, so midwifing two successful removals is significant.

“I have a lot of confidence in Schiff, who knows the process as almost nobody else on the Hill,” says Jack Pitney, a professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College. “The Democrats will be fairly focused and direct while the Republicans shout, ‘Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden.”