Peter Navarro Warned Trump. But Why Didn’t He Warn Us?

Peter Navarro isn’t a doctor, but he plays one on TV. And in the Situation Room. And, it turns out, in memos to the president.

Recently, the Trump trade advisor who is, as CNN’s John Berman put it, “a social scientist with no medical training,” clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a real expert who says we do not currently know whether hydroxychloroquine, a yet unproven treatment of COVID-19, will work.

In fairness to Navarro, he is something of a Cassandra, having warned the White House about the dangers of a pandemic way back in January.