Holy Sh*t! This Tightening Facial Gel Works Like an Instant Facelift—& There’s an Accompanying Eye Cream Too

I am fairly cynical when it comes to products that claim to yield instant results—especially when the claims promise to mimic the look of in-office treatments including neuromodulators (i.e. Botox) and filler or straight-up plastic surgery. But after my skepticism lead me to actually try a handful of beauty products in this arena, like Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, I officially stand corrected—at least on the notion that such topical treatments simply don't exist at all.

When I first discovered Peter Thomas Roth's Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener, my skeptical tendencies lead me to do some serious research to find out if it actually worked, and after reading several glowing reviews supported by seriously impressive before-and-after pictures, I knew I had to get my hands on the formula to give it a test run in time for my wedding (because, you know, pictures.) Now, before I go into my experience with the instant snatching treatment, I will say that a few of my beauty editor friends had tried Peter Thomas Roth's original instant-firming eye treatment, and each of them confirmed that it did in fact work as promised—albeit only temporarily.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener Buy at Sephora $ 38 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Like the original Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener, the new full-face version works the same way to temporarily (from four to six hours) lift and firm sagging skin, reduce the look of puffiness and swelling and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles using Peter Thomas Roth's proprietary blend of Firm-A-Tite, vitamins C and E, and vitamin B5, which helps to improve the skin with continuous, prolonged use. The instant firming effect upon application is intense—you can definitely feel it working its magic. It's a tingling sensation that almost feels like the skin on your face is being sucked in an upward motion (hence the facelift comparisons the facial treatments ha received on social media.)

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener Buy at Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 48 Free Returns

I first tried the Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener the morning after a salty sushi fest that left my face inflated to the size of a balloon. My face was basically as swollen as it was after I came home from having all four wisdom teeth removed (OK, maybe not *that* swollen, but you get the idea.) In a few minutes after I applied the silicone gel (feels like a primer) formula all over my face using upward strokes as directed, I noticed a remarkable improvement—especially in my jawline and in the dreaded "double chin" area that, while I hate to admit it, makes me insecure when cameras are present.

The Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener worked like a magic eraser on my smile lines and even my subtle crow's feet that have made their triumphant return after a break from my regularly-scheduled baby Botox appointments. And, my face looked slimmer and more chiseled. These effects wore off for me after about four hours (I didn't wear makeup over the treatment, but the brand says it's okay to do so as long as you avoid water-based formulas.) Now, in order for this treatment to work, you have to follow directions and basically be still. If you make a bunch of expressions or move your face around a lot, it won't serve the results you want. I learned a stellar application tip from a helpful Sephora reviewer that was a game-changer: "Put the product on laying on your back. Have a handheld mirror so you can see exactly where you're applying it. Wait for it to dry completely before standing up," they wrote.

This is the perfect quick-fix solution for those hungover mornings when you need to look acceptable, an important event, or when you're planning on having your photo taken. I will be using this magical potion under my makeup on my big day—wish me luck!

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.