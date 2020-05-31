Philadelphia Is Latest Flashpoint in Protests Sweeping Nation

PHILADELPHIA—After hours of peaceful protests in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love descended into chaos on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of protesters set fire to several police cars and a Starbucks, while others tried to storm City Hall.

It was one of a dozen new demonstrations to emerge across the country on Saturday—mere hours after 30 cities were hit with destruction that prompted officials to call in historic levels of reinforcement—as the country braced for another night of rage over police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

“Nobody wants to be out here in the middle of a pandemic risking they life to try to make a point or make something be heard,” Asia Sparks, a 29-year-old who works with the group “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” told The Daily Beast. “We don't want to do that. We just want to be heard. But guess what: black men are dying at an extinction rate...We don't want to be out here risking our lives, in the middle of a pandemic, risking our lives but we have to.”

The protests began around noon on Saturday in Philadelphia, where hundreds arrived outside City Hall and knelt in silence to honor Floyd—the unarmed black man killed in Minneapolis after a white officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”

The demonstrators at Philadelphia City Hall—most of whom were wearing masks—were later joined by those at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, who marched while shouting: “No justice, no peace.”

At around 5 p.m., however, demonstrations turned violent as protesters and police started to clash—and videos showed some residents beginning to set cars on fire.

“The demonstrators exercising their first amendment rights at City Hall and the Art Museum did so peacefully,” the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted. “We appreciate their voice and their manner of expression. However, since that time, others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts, including vandalism. Those acts will not be tolerated, and we strongly encourage everyone to refrain from entering Center City. We will continue to provide updates throughout the evening.”

Footage aired on NBC Philadelphia showed police officers pepper-spraying a group of protesters climbing onto an armored truck. Videos posted on Twitter also showed police guarding a Municipal Services Building across from City Hall against protesters holding signs declaring, “He couldn't breathe” and “Justice for the people.” Outside City Hall, demonstrators broke windows and spray-painted the outside walls, before officers moved the crowd away.

Near Centre City, protesters smashed the windows of several stores–including a nail salon and a Foot Locker—before entering and looting the area. Another group was seen banging the glass walls of an Apple store.

Several fires were also set throughout the city, including one in the middle of the intersection of 16th and Sansom Streets. At least one police vehicle was flipped over and the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo was spray-painted before demonstrators attempted to topple it and light it on fire, according to CBSPhilly.

Smoke billowed from a side building adjacent to City Hall and next to the statue spray-painted with the words “Kill Cops,” announcing a surreal end to a citywide quarantine that has kept most residents inside since a March 23 stay-at-home order issued by Mayor James Kenney’s office. As firefighters arrived to contain the destruction, protesters could be heard shouting “let it burn, let it burn.”

Sterling Johnson, a community activist who focuses largely on housing issues, told The Daily Beast that the “heartbreak of violence is a natural response to the community that feels oppressed by the lack of opportunity, dwindling social services, in a police department with a long history of violence against people of color.”

Despite broken glass, fires, and violent clashes, local authorities did not immediately report serious injuries Saturday. A highly placed police source, however, told The Daily Beast that there had been “multiple police injuries” as a result of Saturday's demonstrations.

In an effort to dispel protesters setting Philadelphia ablaze, Mayor Kenney issued a mandatory city-wide curfew effective at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Philadelphia Police Department said that only essential workers will be permitted outdoors on Saturday night until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home,” Kenney tweeted Saturday.