Philadelphia Police Take Man Into Custody in Connection With Plot to Attack Vote-Counting Center: Reports

Philadelphia police took at least one man into custody Thursday night in connection with an alleged plot to attack the city’s convention center where the swing state’s presidential votes are still being counted, according to reports.

An armed group is said to have driven a Hummer up from Virginia with violent intent. No one was reported injured, and police did not identify the suspect or provide details about the alleged plot. Video showed the suspect being taken away in handcuffs and police retrieving a large gun.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a Hummer matching the description was seen with stickers linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement, including a large “Q” and “#WWG1WGA,” which the pro-Trump conspiracy theorists use to stand for “Where we go one, we go all”—the group’s motto.

QAnon is a baseless far-right internet conspiracy theory whose increasingly violent adherents claim a “deep state” of Democratic leaders are cannibalizing and trafficking children and President Donald Trump is secretly fighting them off.

As the country waits on edge for the results of the U.S. presidential election, small protests have broken out outside ballot-counting locations in swing states like Pennsylvania and Arizona. President Trump, who in the lead-up to the election repeatedly called on supporters to personally help guard against voter fraud at polling places, has called for votes to stop being counted in Pennsylvania, where he has a slight lead, and to continue being counted in Arizona, where former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead. Trump has also falsely claimed victory in the election.