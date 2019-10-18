I Loved Using This Philips Hue Connected Smart Home Light Bulb That Let Me Pick From 16 Million Colors

I can be a little dim at times, according to my wife. I won't get into the details but let’s just say I’m easily distractable, and my brain sometimes goes on a low-energy mode. You can talk to me and only a few brain cells can hear what you’re actually saying.

I thought about this recently as I was testing out a Philips Hue smart bulb, a product that perhaps has a similar ethos. Most standard-issue light bulbs you buy at Walmart can only do two settings: On or Off. Not exactly technical marvels in any sense. They also tend to fizzle out and they are highly susceptible to power surges. (Fun fact I learned recently: Light bulbs used to last for decades but a smart marketing person realized it was better when they only lasted a year or so. Sales, as you can guess, skyrocketed)

The Hue is different. Once I connected the included hub to my router and loaded the app, I was able to set the dim level much lower. The color possibilities are endless, so if you are in the mood for a navy blue one day and a bright orange the next, you have those options. In truth, there are 16 million color variations. The whole point here is to provide some flexibility in how you light a room. You can add additional bulbs and even other Philips Hue products to the mix, although you will need to add a hub. (See here for more info.)

The latest bulbs work with Amazon Alexa so you can turn the lights on and off by voice. For security purposes, you can turn on the lights when you are not home using an app. I liked using the bulb in my living room because I could raise the brightness for reading, then lower for a more subdued look. And, you can control all bulbs at once. And add Hue light strips and Hue outdoor bulbs and...you get the idea. It’s a cornucopia of lighting options.

I started with one bulb but I plan to add more in almost every room. For now, I'm just happy there's something else that goes dim in the room.

