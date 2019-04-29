Save 31% Today Only On Philips Norelco’s Self-Cleaning Electric Razor

It’s hard to ignore the value of a high-quality electric razor, from ease-of-use and versatility to precision and portability. And today, you can save 31% on a high-end electric shaver from grooming behemoth Philips Norelco.

Discounted from an average $189 price point in the last five years, today’s $130 is a sizable discount and gets you one of the brand’s top products. The self-cleaning 8900 edition is designed to handle a wet or a dry face — whether lathered in foam or gel cream or none at all — and adjust to the contours of your face. While its blades can cut closer to the skin than previous models, you can also choose from five different length settings to achieve the type of beard you want. The charging base also cleans and lubricates the blades with an alcohol-free and skin-friendly formula, which is perfect if you want to throw it on its stand and forget about it without sacrificing a fresh, clean, and hygienic experience the next time you use it.

Getting into the electric razor world with a Philips Norelco self-cleaning and variable blade razor for two-thirds of its cost is a great deal and even greater opportunity.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.