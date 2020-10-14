The Cadillac of Toothbrushes Is $100 off for Prime Day

Toothbrushes have gotten so advanced, they are almost like cars, or blenders. This is the luxury sedan of toothbrushes—it has five different modes, three different intensities and will help you get every bit of plaque off your teeth. The charger is a glass cup (somehow?) and it’s $100 off for Prime Day, only.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Down from $250 Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.