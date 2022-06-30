Phoebe Robinson’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ TV Series Arrives at the Perfect Time

On a day like today, amid a month like this month, in a year like this year, we could use a show titled Everything’s Trash. Everything is trash, thanks to the Supreme Court and many, many other injustices rolling through our world. At least Phoebe Robinson is here to give us some laughs with the trailer for her new Freeform series.

Everything’s Trash isn’t just the title of the show—we’ve got a show-within-a-show concept going on here, actually. Robinson plays Phoebe, a fictionalized version of herself: a podcast host with a loaded base of fans and an empty bank account. If only the former could solve the issue of the latter.

“Life is hard. And you’re doing the best you can,” Phoebe narrates, via the podcast, in the trailer. “Black excellence is a bitch, right?”

Plenty of shenanigans ensue—Phoebe has to make it to a corporate event in her morning-after clothes; she catches feelings; she deals with aggressively irritating white men in the podcasting room next door—but per the show’s official description, the series will hone in on her brother’s political campaign. She’s going to have to start adulting if she wants to see him succeed.

The show is based on Robinson’s book of essays entitled Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay. Along with a couple of other bestselling books, Robinson is best known for her comedy, though she’s also had appearances on Broad City, Search Party, and 2 Dope Queens.

Robinson leads and executive produces the show alongside showrunner Jonathan Groff (no, not the Glee star; we’re talking about the Black-ish writer). Everything’s Trash also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor, and Moses Storm.

Everything’s Trash will debut its first two episodes on Freeform on July 13.