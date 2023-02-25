Pickup Truck Driver Kills 2, Injures 11 After Plowing into Group of Bicyclists
‘RESIDENTS ARE MOURNING’
A Saturday bike ride took a tragic turn in Goodyear, Arizona, after a pickup truck struck a large group of bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11 others. The fatal accident occurred around 8 a.m. as the group was crossing a bridge in the Phoenix suburb, according to a police press release. One cyclist was pronounced dead immediately, while another died at a nearby hospital and multiple others suffered “very serious injuries.” The driver responsible, an adult male, did not flee the scene and cooperated with police. In the aftermath of the crash, some users on Twitter attempted to draw attention the safety risks posed by large groups of bicyclists, while others called for “humanity” after the tragedy, saying that “hundreds of Goodyear residents are mourning & in serious pain right now.”