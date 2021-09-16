Piers Morgan Signs Murdoch Mega-Deal Six Months After Storming Off British TV Over Meghan Markle

The bad news is that Piers Morgan is returning to U.S. TV screens. The worse news is that it’s part of a new mega-deal with Rupert Murdoch.

In a press release Thursday, Murdoch’s News Corps announced that Morgan will front a “global TV show” airing in the States as well as Britain and Australia. As part of the deal, Morgan has also been handed weekly columns in The New York Post and British tabloid The Sun.

It’s Morgan’s first media job since he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in March, and then resigned, following heavy criticism over crass remarks he made about Meghan Markle’s mental health.

Morgan’s new show will air on talkTV in Britain—a new Fox News copycat set to start broadcasting next year—and the Fox News subscription streaming service Fox Nation. More to follow...