Piers Morgan Teams With ‘Fox & Friends’ to Shit on Harry and Meghan

“I’ll just say, if I got a castle and I got the jewels and a crown, I wouldn't be leaving!” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt said with a laugh on Monday morning after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey the night before. “I would not leave!”

That shallow sentiment offered some hint to how her show’s big guest would approach the topic when he joined later in the show.

Piers Morgan, who earlier in the day made very clear whose side he was on in the PR battle between the couple and their estranged royal family, came onto Fox guns blazing.

“I didn’t like it,” he said of the primetime CBS special. “I thought it was two hours of disingenuous, horrible, one-sided, self-serving, delusional claptrap.” On Meghan specifically, he said, “It was the acting performance of her life designed to portray her as the ultimate victim.”

But while he “expected” these “lies” from Meghan, Morgan was even more horrified by her husband’s involvement. “What is Prince Harry thinking?” he asked. “It is a dereliction of all loyalty to his country.”

Perhaps the most offensive moment of Morgan’s Fox appearance when he claimed to know that Harry’s mother Princess Diana would have thought about the interview. Asked by Earhardt if Harry will “regret” his decision to speak out, Morgan replied, “How can he not regret this?”

“I know Princess Diana will be, wherever she’s watching this from,” he continued. “Because I knew Diana well. She would be utterly heartbroken that William and Harry no longer talk to each other. And they don’t, I know that for a fact!”

“Harry is, for whatever reason, decided to burn all his bridges with his family,” Morgan said, belying a complete lack of understanding about the decision that was made, despite supposedly watching the two-hour interview that laid that out in great detail.

Then, because it was Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade ended the segment by asking Morgan to weigh in on an even greater controversy: The tragic cancellation of Dr. Seuss. “Is the UK the same way?” he wanted to know. “Are they seeing the taking down of statues and everything being pulled down and cartoons being yanked off and the children’s books, are you guys worried about that too?”

“I am!” Morgan responded, curiously labeling himself both a “liberal” and then an “apolitical journalist” before expressing his outrage that someone like Bill Maher could get “de-platformed.”

“The chances of us four having this conversation in five years time is severely limited, because we’ll all get canceled,” he concluded.