A Rye Whiskey Cocktail for All Seasons

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I love researching vintage tiki recipes when looking for inspiration, but as much as I enjoy rum and gin cocktails, it seems that there are very few recipes in the tropical canon that feature American whiskey as the base spirit. So this cocktail was an opportunity to take that old-school tropical ethos and update it with a modern take, while injecting some rye whiskey, which pairs beautifully with traditional tropical flavors.”

When would you serve this drink? “Although, this drink is perfect for the summer months, due to its refreshing and cooling properties, the flavors of maple and spice make it work during the brisker months as well, so really its perfect for any time when you are craving something with a bit of a tropical vibe to it.”

What music would you pair it with? “This drink would pair with just about anything by Monster Rally, a new-school beat maker who samples a lot of classic exotica and gives it a new life. If you are unfamiliar with his work, I recommend his album, Return to Paradise as a great starting point.”

What food would you pair it with? “This drink would be best served along with a luxurious and decadent pu pu platter. Something to really kick things up a notch and make you feel like you are on a far off vacation somewhere.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “It would be my dream to make this for Donn Beach, a man who has had such a profound influence in my life and the life of so many other bartenders out there. It would be near impossible to find another bartender at any time in history who made such a deep impact within the culinary world as him and for that we should all be grateful.”

Pit Viper

By Erick Castro

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Wild Turkey® 101 Rye (Order on Drizly)

.75 part Lime juice

.75 part Grapefruit juice

.5 part Amaro

.5 part Maple syrup

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Grapefruit twist & mint sprig

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and pour unstrained into a Collins glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist and a mint sprig.

