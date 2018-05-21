Pittsburgh is Your New Favorite Pride Destination

Where queer legends like Sharon Needles got her start, Pittsburgh is a tasteful little town with a vibrant drag community and a cute queer scene. The city feels very walkable, and you can get to any Pride festivity with ease. Here is a curated guide of local queer to-dos so you can get the most out of your Pride.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh East Liberty

123 North Highland Avenue | Pittsburgh, PA | 15206

(412) 665-0555

Inside an expertly restored building, the East Liberty Hotel Indigo is adjacent to Pittsburgh’s sophisticated restaurants, museums, and universities. The contemporary design of each room matches the city’s industrial flair, and the neighborhood will have you feeling full of Pride with its speakeasy history and boutiques.

EAT

Square Café

1137 S Braddock Ave | Pittsburgh, PA | 15218

(412) 244-8002

This queer-owned one-stop-shop serves innovative breakfasts and coffee drinks — not to mention cheese plates, milkshakes, vegetarian options, and something called a “Brunch Truck.” The only thing is, is the Brunch Truck available for lease?

SEE

Jazz at The Pillow Project

214 N Lexington St. | Pittsburgh, PA | 15208

(412) 225-9269

Grab a drink and see a show at this Avant-garde jazz performance group. There’s poetry, artist meet-ups, and lots of queer talent featured in this ahead-of-its-time venue.

GO

Dandy Andy at The Warhol Museum

117 Sandusky St. | Pittsburgh, PA | 15212

(412) 237-8300

What better way to celebrate Pride season than with the largest collection of work from this iconic pop art legend? The Andy Warhol museum tells the story of an artist that transformed and rebranded the state of art as we know it, and his impact on the queer community lasts through modern day. The museum has an entire section on its site devoted to “LGBTQ,” and provides tours specific to his queer influence on weekends.

DO

Hot Metal Hardware

(412) 345-3464

What’s not to love about a collective of drag artists called “Hot Metal Hardware?” The troupe of gender outlaws featuring drag kings, queens, boy-lesque, burlesque, and more hosts some of the best queer parties in the city. Stay on their Facebook page’s radar to catch a show while you’re in town featuring ho-downs, cartoon-themed shows as well as an instructive series on Drag Kings 101, or sex talk workshops.

